Meet the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Female Best Hero Nominees

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 3:00 AM
Girl power is bound to have a moment at tomorrow night's 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The coveted Best Hero honor was awarded exclusively to men until just three years ago, when Jennifer Lawrence represented for the ladies with her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2. Taraji P. Hensontook it home again in 2017, and there's a strong possibility this year's Best Hero award will go to a woman for a third consecutive time.
Among the female nominees is Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Daisy Ridley(Star Wars: The Last Jedi), who are going up against Chadwick Boseman (The Black Panther) and Grant Gustin (The Flash).
Ahead of tomorrow's main event, take our refresher course highlighting the heroines of the category:
Warner Bros.
Gal Gadot: The MTV Movie & TV Awards finds its frontrunner in the 33-year-old Israeli actress, whose portrayal of Wonder Woman in the eponymous blockbuster hit made a major cultural impact around the world. No longer considered a boys' club, Gadot made a strong case for female super hero's status within the Marvel and DC Comics universes. Wonder Woman brought in a grand total of $821 million to become the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman (Patty Jenkins), and undoubtedly served as a catalyst for change within the movie business.
Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO
Emilia Clarke: Up next is the Mother of Dragons herself, and Game of Thrones fans can't seem to get enough. Otherwise known as Daenerys Targaryen from the hit HBO series, the British actress's breakout character is seriously badass. Clarke, 31, was previously nominated in the Best Actor in a Show category, but is finally being recognized as the hero she really is in GoT. Daenerys is equal parts ruthless as she is just, making her character that much more complex.
Walt Disney Studios
Daisy Ridley: The Force is strong with this one. It's hard to believe only three years have passed since Hollywood was introduced to the then-rising actress in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Daisy, 26, is a proven forced to be reckoned with, largely thanks to her portrayal of Rey in the intergalactic film franchise. Starting out as a scavenger, Rey discovers she can use the Force after unexpectedly joining the Resistance. Ridley's character is no damsel in distress, and she's not afraid to let you know it.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
