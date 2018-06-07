As for Samuel, the toddler has begun to figure out his new big brother role.

"He's doing great," the proud dad said of his firstborn. "We weren't sure how this would all shake out, but he's very loving. I think the first time that he saw Isaiah in the hospital, we said, 'Go and kiss your brother,' and he walked over and kissed him and everyone in the room was like, 'Aw.' And you could see Samuel's face light up like, 'Wait a minute—they like it when I do this,' so now he just kisses him about 100 times a day."

One day when they're older, the couple will have to explain to their boys the unique way mom and dad crossed paths. "It's gonna be very awkward," the former Bachelor star said. He and Giudici met on his 2013 season and she scored his final rose. "I guess I'll say, 'You know your mom and dad both signed up for this cheesy reality show thinking it's just gonna be a chance to travel the world and somehow we fell in love, got married and here you are.'"

Though they found fame together in the course of their reality show careers, a big Hollywood life is not what sustains them.

"We love being a normal family, doing our normal day jobs at home," he told E! News. "We get to do some really fun and exciting stuff like this, but we just like being a normal family. We love our lives in Dallas and so, it's easy for us."