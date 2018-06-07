Inside Kate Spade's Final Days Before Her Shocking Death

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
New details are emerging about the final days of beloved designer Kate Spade.
On Tuesday, the co-founder of Kate Spade New York was found dead after an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment. Since Kate's shocking death was announced, fans and loved ones have spoken out about her heartbreaking passing.
One day after her death, Kate's husband Andy Spade broke his silence on her passing, issuing a lengthy statement to E! News.
"Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already," Andy's statement began. "Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling."
Walter McBride/Getty Images
"For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other," he continued, adding that the couple's 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade, was "living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day."
"We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family," he went on to say in the statement. "Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break."
"This is the truth. Anything else that is out there right now is false. [Kate] was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety. There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems. We loved creating our businesses together. We were co-parenting our beautiful daughter. I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media," the statement concluded. "My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much."
Kate's brother, Earl Brosnahan, has also released a statement to E! News about his sister's passing.
"We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support the family has received over the last few days," the statement reads. "We should all remember the beauty and joy that Kate brought to this world. But it is sad and very hurtful, given the pain the family is enduring, that people with no real knowledge of the situation are leaking false, speculative information that maligns Kate's character and belittles the health issues she bravely fought. We once again ask that the family's privacy be respected during this challenging time."
A source is also giving E! News some insight into Kate's life before her passing.
"In her last weeks Kate seemed at ease, which is why this is so shocking," the source shares. "She was very involved with [her daughter's] school and would speak to the students about her career. Her last presentation at the school was just weeks ago, where she talked about leadership and the reason she sold her business. She sounded very happy with the decision and seemed very at ease."
E! News has also learned that on Saturday, three days before her death, Kate had dry cleaning picked up at her apartment. On the morning of her death, Kate missed a scheduled hair appointment.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).