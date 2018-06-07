EXCLUSIVE!

Brie Bella Considering Baby No. 2 "Next Summer," But Only After First Kicking More Butt in the Wrestling Ring!

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 12:32 PM

Could Birdie Joe Danielson get a little sibling sooner than later?

Brie Bella teased details about her upcoming baby plans while at Wednesday night's WWE Emmys For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. While hubby Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) is eager to have another little one right away, the WWE starlet is eyeing a 2019 date for their family expansion.

This isn't surprising as Brie is only just getting back into her wrestling career following baby Birdie's 2017 birth.

"It was just so crazy to get back in the ring and have to change it all," the Total Bellas star confessed exclusively to E! News' Erin Lim on the red carpet. "It's also empowering because it's like, I birthed a baby a year ago and now I'm kicking butt in the ring. It's a great feeling."

Nonetheless, Brie isn't racing to have baby number two…yet! And that's exactly what she told her man.

"'I need to kick more butt in the ring still,'" Brie revealed she told her husband. "'Next summer.' In mom world that's like really close. So, next summer."

Currently, the wrestling star is happy with her family as is, as she couldn't be more in love with her daughter and husband.

"I'm so lucky to have an incredible daughter, and I think it's because I have an amazing husband," Brie concluded. "Our family is just laid back, but we just love each other so much and Birdie feeds off that."

Hear all about Brie and Bryan's baby plans in the clip above! And for more from our interview with Brie, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

