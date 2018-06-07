An interview with the cast of Arrested Development sent viewers and critics into a frenzy on the internet, and now one of the cast members in the room during it all, Alia Shawkat, is speaking out.

During a group interview with The New York Times, Jeffrey Tambor's outburst at Jessica Walter was brought up.

"I have to let go of being angry at him," Walter told The New York Times, noting in "almost 60 years of working, I've never had anybody yell at me like that on a set and it's hard to deal with, but I'm over it now."

Watler's costars, including Jason Bateman and Tony Hale, seemed to excuse Tambor's treatment of the actress as normal Hollywood behavior. Then Shawkat jumped in. "But that doesn't mean it's acceptable," Shawkat she told her costars in the Times.