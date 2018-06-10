Relationships are hard to do!

John Cena and Nikki Bella just can't seem to quit each other! The couple called off their wedding, but things aren't that clear cut, and on this week's episode of Total Bellas, the pair is having a little bit of trouble cutting ties with each other.

Nikki is back in Orlando, which means she'll be staying at the home she once shared with the love of her life. Luckily he's not there, but he did leave a sweet note for her with flowers. "For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing…for making me feel a part of all these moments," he thanked her in the card.

Nikki and Brie Bella decide to have a little pow wow, which unfortunately just brought a lot of sad feelings to the surface for Nikki. Like the reminder that the last time she was in Orlando, she got engaged to John. So it's safe to say this trip is a little bitter sweet.