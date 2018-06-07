23 Times the Cast of Queer Eye Proved They Are Best Friends in Real Life

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 12:28 PM

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Netflix

The Fab 5 are back, baby!

Netflix has officially released the season two trailer for Queer Eye and it makes us wish today was June 15. The new episodes are bound to make fans laugh, cry and wish they could get a life makeover courtesy of the five stylish and lovable stars from the show

Even though today isn't the day that Netflix is dropping all-new episodes of the reality series we do have something to tied you over until it returns. We've rounded up the best and most fun moments from your favorite BFFs. What could be better?!

The group might've just met a year or so ago but Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk are as close as can be. It's obvious when you watch the show that these guys are family, but what happens off screen? We have the scoop and lots of photos, so get ready.

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

If you've been wondering what these men do when they're not being film it's what you'd imagine...lots of cuddling, laughing and goofing off together, duh!

Whether it's making time to go to lunch together or taking funny photos in between shooting, these guys are the ultimate BFFs and we're not worthy of their sweet friendships. As you impatiently wait for new episodes of their hit series, why not catch up with your favorite life helpers and see how close they really are outside of work? You know you want to! 

Oh, but be warned you might cry happy tears at how cute these fabulous men are both on and off screen. It's normal, trust us. Okay, enough talk let's get to the photos!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Carpool Selfies

Are we sure this is work? This car selfie proves that these guys are super close and are basically getting paid to go on road trips together and laugh along the way.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Bobby Berk

Instagram

Stop...Burger Time!

Berk made sure his pal France had a great first time at Waffle House in Atlanta and their faces are priceless.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tina Fey

Instagram

Celeb Encounters

Are you really a TV star if you don't meet a famous person or two? The answer is yes, but not a very fun one!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Hat Party

Porowski and France jetted off to Guatemala because friends don't let friends travel alone.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Instagram

Network Affliation

Who says a work meeting can't be with your best friends?

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Model Relations

Wait, your friends don't casually hangout with models like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne? That stinks!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Cuddle Time

How do we get invited to this luxurious hotel hang?!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Yaaas Queen!

The lovable cast actually visited the city of Yass in Australia and we're officially jealous of their adventures.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Lunches...Sunny Side

Whether they are on set or just hanging out, the men of the Netflix series are all about lunching together on the reg.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Filter Fun

The Queer Eye guys are not above using filters on their birthday shout outs, Snapchat stories and so much more.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Birthday Bashes

Porowski joined a star-studded group to celebrate France's birthday this year and it looked like a blast.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Power Stance

Even when they're working the five besties make sure they are ready to strike a power pose at a moment's notice.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Work It!

What better way to pass the time between filming than to primp and pose with your close friends?

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

All Work, and No Play

Sure, the cast of the hit reality series spends a lot of time together for work, but it's pretty obvious based on their smiles here that work and play are the same thing.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Instagram

Tea for Two

Technically these two are sipping on Strongbow Rosé Hard Cider, but wouldn't you attend a tea party (or cider party for that matter) thrown by the Queer Eye guys? We sure would.

 

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Travel Buddies

When the core five aren't filming and helping others they travel for fun and business and make sure to take some cute BFF pics whenever they get the chance.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Bon Jovi

Instagram

Rockstar Moments

Bon Jovi and the Queer Eye cast in one photo? This is too much awesomeness to handle!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

London Looks

When Brown and Porowski were in London they made sure to do as the British do and did their best Kate Moss model pose and we totally approve.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France

Instagram

Lunchtime Buddies

Grabbing a bite to eat together is clearly a Queer Eye tradition that we need to be a part of ASAP.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Golden Boys

If your best friend doesn't know how to get your good side in every photo they need tips from these three right away.

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Snack Attack

Silly faces and quick food breaks are a must when you're a member of this squad. Look at how much fun they have eating yogurt. No one has that much fun eating yogurt!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, SNL, Tan France, Antoni Porowski

Instagram

Funny People

Sure, why not thrown in a casual Saturday night with the Saturday Night Live cast. Talk about having a cool friendship moment!

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

Instagram

Seeing Double

Here we have life, imitating art, imitating life...get it?

Don't forget to check out all-new episodes of Queer Eye when it returns to Netflix on June 15!

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

