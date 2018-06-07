by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 11:07 AM
Will Nikki Bella and John Cena ever get their happy ending?
Brie Bella shed some light on the twosome's current relationship status while at Wednesday night's WWE For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles.
"They're working on it," the Total Bellas star exclusively spilled to E! News' Erin Lim on the red carpet. "They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it's been really hard on them both."
As you surely know, the WWE darlings announced their broken engagement back in April of 2018. Although the former flames have been spotted together in recent months, Brie confirms the pair are currently "still not back."
Nonetheless, the mother of one is rooting for a reunion between her twin sister and the Trainwreck actor.
"I feel like there will be a happy ending," Brie confessed. "But, I hope the happy ending is just them both happy…whatever path that leads them."
Of course, as Cena has been a big part of their family for so many years, it's hard for Brie to envision Nikki dating anyone else.
"I think I'm just so used to them and he's been in our family for the last six years," the wrestling star noted. "There might come a day where that will happen and it'll be weird for me at first, but I'll adapt."
As for her own current relationship with John, Brie admits she only texts with her sister's ex- fiancé "here or there." Understandably, Brie is loyal to Nikki during this time, especially following John's recent change of heart regarding children.
"To hear the man you love say that, it makes you be like, 'Ugh, finally,'" the WWE star added. "But also it's taken six years to want that and six years of hearing 'no, no, no.' So it's a lot for her to think about."
"There's just stuff they have to work out," Brie concluded.
