Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Cheat Meal Strategy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 10:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian knows the value of a delicious cheat meal while dieting.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star talked about her diet in a post published on her website and app on Thursday.

"I've been really strict with my diet, recently," she wrote. "When I grocery shop, I buy lean protein, carbs, fruits and veggies, but every once in a while, I like to treat myself and have a cheat meal. It can be so hard (and boring) to eat really clean all of the time. A cheat meal allows me to enjoy food without feeling like I'm overindulging. My trainer, Mel, instructs that you should schedule a cheat meal about once every 10 days. This way you won't lose any of the progress you've made at the gym."

"When you do them too often, your body's hormones are thrown off," she wrote. "Your testosterone, which is a muscle-making and fat-loss hormone, can change if you're eating too many calories, which can make you gain weight. You can still enjoy your favorite food, as long as you get back on track the next day. Cheat meals work best when you avoid alcohol, since they're empty calories filled with sugar. This part is easy for me since I don't really drink—which means I can just have an extra doughnut or two. Kidding! I do have a sweet tooth, though, so normally my cheat meals are desserts or other sweets."

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim has shared details about her diet and fitness journey before. In February, she revealed she has slimmed down to achieve a 24-inch waist, adding that she has 39-inch hips. In April, she revealed that she had embarked on a 10-day eating cleanse.

"I have the Met Gala coming up and I've worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can," she said at the time. "We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Diet , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mariah Carey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alicia Silverstone, American Woman

Kyle Richards Won't Be Hiring Any of Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Co-Stars for American Woman

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, WWE Emmy For Your Consideration Event

Brie Bella Confirms Nikki Bella and John Cena Are "Still Not Back" Together, But Are "Working on It"

Arrested Development

Arrested Development's Alia Shawkat on Defending Jessica Walter: "Women's Voices Need to Be Heard"

Scott Wolf

Scott Wolf Proudly Posts a Shirtless Photo to Celebrate Turning 50

"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Welcome a Baby Boy

Kate Upton

Kate Upton Lands No. 1 Spot on 2018 Maxim Hot 100 List

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.