Ellen DeGeneres Still Scares Anne Hathaway After Prank Goes Awry

Anne Hathaway is the latest victim of one of Ellen DeGeneres' pranks.

The talk-show host scared the Ocean's 8 star while playing a game called Ocean's 1 Word on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Each celebrity took turns giving one-word clues to get the other to guess a word on her card. Even before the prank, the actress seemed a bit nervous about the game.

"I'm so bad at this," the Academy Award winner said before giving herself a pep talk. "Shut-up! Get some confidence! Grow up."

After two successful rounds, Hathaway struggled to guess the word "trophy" from DeGeneres' clues. Luckily, the audience helped her out.

"Thank you!" Hathaway said. "We would have been here for three years. I was not even close.

When it was time for her to guess again, Hathaway told DeGeneres to make this round "as painful as possible." DeGeneres did as she asked and tried to prank The Devil Wears Prada star; although, she had a little trouble doing it. After a technical difficulty, DeGeneres continued to kick the table the two were sitting at to signal the prankster to jump out. However, Hathaway didn't catch on.

"Are you tapping that out of nervousness or are you Morse-coding me the answer?" she asked.

So when a man in a running suit jumped out of the table, Hathaway was so startled she screamed.

Watch the video to see the hilarious prank.