Russell Crowe Reunites With Gladiator Cast at Rome's Colosseum

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Gladiator Reunion, Screening

Rotary / CineConcerts.

Prepare to once again be entertained!

On Wednesday night in Rome, Russell CroweConnie NielsenTomas Arana and other members of the cast of Gladiator had a mini-reunion at an 18th anniversary charity screening of the 2000 multi-Oscar-winning film, with the Colosseum serving as a magnificent backdrop.

The event also served as a fundraiser for Rotary's End Polio campaign. The screening featured a live orchestra playing Hans Zimmer's Gladiator score, and singer Lisa Gerrard, co-writer of the movie's soundtrack.

"Tonight, I will be watching Gladiator for the first time since it premiered," Crowe, who won an Oscar for his main role of Maximus in the movie, said at the event before the film started. "For the people of Rome, they have a special connection this film, so watching this screening with them will be an emotional experience for me." 

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Tomas Arana, Gladiator Reunion, Screening

Rotary / CineConcerts.

Crowe, sporting a large beard, and Nielsen, who played Lucilla in Gladiator and wore a black Valentino dress, posted videos and photos from the screening and a rehearsal on social media.

"Amazing," Crowe tweeted. "Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Tommy Flanagan, Tomas Arana, Ralf Möller, Derek Jacobi...Oliver Reed, what a cast. What an experience."

Also at the event, A.S. Roma soocer player Francesco Totti presented Crowe with a signed jersey that bears the name "Maximus."

The actor appeared to be overwhelmed by all the media attention.

"Last night under the flashbulbs my eyesight started to fracture into purple lines," he tweeted on Thursday. "I've wondered in the past how many red carpets at night human eyes can take...Jack Nicholson wearing shades seems sensible to me now, not eccentric."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Russell Crowe , Movies , Reunion , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Anne Hathaway, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Still Scares Anne Hathaway After Prank Goes Awry

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

CMT Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Ensemble of the Night

Star Trek: Discovery, Anthony Rapp

Celebrate Pride Month With a Look Back at LGBTQ TV History

Gabriel Macht, Suits

Suits Stars Recall Their "Otherworldly" Royal Wedding Experience, Including Finding a Fan From the Palace

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Thing Alex Rodriguez Could Do to End Their Relationship

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye Season 2 Trailer Is Here and It Will Make You Cry

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.