Mariah Carey's Son Buys a Dog Online—and Once Spent $5,000 on Amazon

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 6:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mariah Carey may need to set some online parental controls. 

The singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the story of how her 7-year-old son, Moroccan, ordered a dog online without her knowledge and once spent thousands of dollars on an Amazon shopping spree. 

"I have to control them with the iPads," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. Otherwise, literally, he charged $5,000 on something [on] Amazon."

Carey explained her son is a "technological genius" and knows how to use all of the family's gadgets. However, it looks like his father Nick Cannon was on parental duty at the time of the puppy purchase.

"Last night, apparently, he was with Nick and he ordered a dog," the Grammy winner explained. 

Carey won't be keeping her son's order, either.

"The dog's been cancelled," she told Kimmel. "We have dogs. They have pets! They have fish. They have everything they need."

Watch the video to see her tell the whole story.

Photos

Mariah Carey's Twins Are the Cutest!

In addition to their son, Carey and her ex share a 7-year-old daughter named Monroe.

 

It looks like her kids are multi-talented, too. Carey also revealed she's working on new music and that her kids even recorded a song.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Anne Hathaway, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Still Scares Anne Hathaway After Prank Goes Awry

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

CMT Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Ensemble of the Night

Star Trek: Discovery, Anthony Rapp

Celebrate Pride Month With a Look Back at LGBTQ TV History

Gabriel Macht, Suits

Suits Stars Recall Their "Otherworldly" Royal Wedding Experience, Including Finding a Fan From the Palace

Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Gladiator Reunion, Screening

Russell Crowe Reunites With Gladiator Cast at Rome's Colosseum

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Thing Alex Rodriguez Could Do to End Their Relationship

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.