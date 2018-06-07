Shawn Mendes Destroys James Corden in an Epic Cover Song Battle

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 5:55 AM

It's the busking battle you never knew you needed!

In Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden and guest Shawn Mendes developed a surprising rivalry when they found themselves singing at the same subway station. It all began when Corden strummed his guitar and covered James Blunt's "Your Beautiful," only to be outdone by Mendes, who gave a rousing rendition of the Oasis smash "Wonderwall."

Provoking Mendes, Corden said, "I've been here since 6 a.m., OK? So, you and whatever this is can go somewhere else." Unfazed, the pop star replied, "This is my spot. I'm not leaving, man."

Read

Shawn Mendes Brings Harry Potter Magic to Carpool Karaoke

Upping the ante, Corden put on a sequin jacket and started tickling the ivories to Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire." The song may be a classic, but it was no match for Mendes, who changed into a hoodie and sunglasses. Under the name "DJ Stiches," he turned on the strobe lights and manned the DJ booth as he played Rihanna and Calvin Harris' hit "We Found Love."

Corden thought he could win a round by dancing with marionettes to the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," but he was sorely mistaken. Enter Mendes, dressed in all white, descending from the heavens—literally—with angel wings as he performed his own song, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." Before long, a gospel choir and confetti appeared onstage.

Mendes will return to The Late Late Show on CBS tonight.

