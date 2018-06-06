Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2018 CMT Music Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

For the first time in seven months, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher hit the red carpet together. 

The country music superstar felt the love from her hubby of eight years at the 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday evening, marking their first official appearance together since Carrie's freak accident last November. 

Mike didn't stray far from Carrie, who looked absolutely radiant in a yellow, hand-beaded mini dress by Nicolas Jebran. Before making their way inside Bridgestone Arena, the lovebirds posed for photos on the red carpet. Once inside, the American Idol alum and hockey pro settled into their front row as she prepared to take the stage with a performance of "Cry Pretty."

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Mike FIsher, Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The date night wouldn't be complete without an outfit change, of course! Underwood switched into a sequined silver jumpsuit for the rest of the CMT Music Awards. 

In the months that followed Carrie's terrifying fall outside her Nashville-area home, she underwent surgery to implant a plate into her wrist, upwards of 50 facial stitches and a long recovery to regain use of her right hand. And as divorce rumors began to surface, Fisher quickly shut them down

"We've never been better," the Canadian athlete replied to a nosy social media commenter in February. 

And if a picture is worth a thousand words, we'd say it's true that Carrie and Mike are the best they've ever been. 

Enjoy the evening, you two! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Mike Fisher , 2018 CMT Music Awards , Couples , Red Carpet , Awards , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Danielle Maltby, Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello

Paul Calafiore Addresses Cheating Scandal With Emotional Plea to Danielle Maltby

Beyonce & Jay-Z Kick Off "On the Run II" Tour

Mandy Moore Slams Ex Wilmer Valderrama Over Virginity Claim

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2017 Grammy Awards

Did Beyoncé and Jay Z Renew Their Vows? New On the Run II Footage Hints at Family Affair

Matt Smith, Lily James

Lily James Talks About Her Future With Matt Smith

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Gushiest Instagram Moments Revealed

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.