by McKenna Aiello & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 5:43 PM
Paul Calafiore is speaking out for the first time since being accused of cheating on Danielle Maltby.
In an exclusive statement, the Big Brother and Ex on the Beach star tells E! News he is heartbroken over rumors that he hooked up with The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello.
"I am not proud of my actions these past weeks," Calafiore shares. "I know they speak louder than these words. I have destroyed the one person that has believed in and brought out the best in me. I have many things I need to work on and repair internally. I want to be better. I know I haven't earned it, but I ask for patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself."
Paul found love with Danielle, who appeared on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, several months ago, but the future of their relationship remains unknown.
A rep for Danielle previously told E! News she was "completely blindsided" by the alleged cheating scandal, adding, "She is hurting tremendously" and "too devastated to speak out right now."
The drama stems from a video Cara Maria posted on social media holding hands with a man presumed to be Paul. "Nobody has to know," she is heard saying.
"This is apPAULing," Cara Maria recently tweeted in response to fellow MTV star Tony Raines' request for intel on the messy situation.
So will Danielle take back the final rose she gave to Paul? Only time will tell!
