Stars That Took a Fashion Risk on the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 4:28 PM

ESC: Earl Dibbles Jr., 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Country music's hottest celebrities are coming together in style.

The CMT Music Awards 2018 are here, and musicians are combining their love for country style with red carpet-level attire to create ensembles that you may not see on any other red carpet. Cowboy boots, Western hats, Southern sweet sundresses, oversized belt buckles—the fashion at the ceremony is a country dream.

Since the red carpet is a place to express your individuality, many celebrities took a risk, stepping away from popular award ceremony trends and into something fresh and new. Just take Earl Dibbles, Jr. to appeared on the carpet, wearing overalls, a tank top and a trucker hat. While this isn't an outfit that most would wear at the event, the celeb demonstrates he's not afraid to reveal his personal style.

Photos

CMT Music Award 2018: Risky Red Carpet Fashion

Do you love it or hate it? Check out the riskiest fashion on the CMT Music Awards red carpet above!

