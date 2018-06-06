Michael Loccisano/WireImage
by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 4:24 PM
Let the sequins shine!
The 2018 CMT Music Awards has commenced, and the country crooners are out in full fashionable force. While fans await to see Little Big Town's hosting abilities, performances by the likes of Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line and Kelsea Ballerini and special appearances by Kelly Clarkson and the Backstreet Boys, the red carpet offered up plenty of style inspiration.
Like many country star-studded events, volume and sequins made frequent appearances, but monochrome looks also stole the show. For instance, Kelly's Alex Perry structural gown was show-stopping. Not just a simple black dress, the look featured two different black fabrics that created a subtle contrast. Pair that with those statement jewels, and you have a winning look. On the flip side, RaeLynn took the all-white approach in a shorts suit that not only featured her toned legs but a sheer, bedazzled shirt as well.
To see all the best dressed stars of the night, click through!
Which look did you like best?
