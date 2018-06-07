The Prince Estate / Allen Beaulieu
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 4:00 AM
The Prince Estate / Allen Beaulieu
This is one special gift to Prince's fans.
In honor of what would have been the late icon's 60th birthday, the Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records, has announced the release of Piano & A Microphone 1983, which is also a nod to his final concert tour in 2016.
Consisting of nine tracks, the album features a previously unreleased rehearsal cassette recorded in Prince's Kiowa Trail home studio in Minnesota at his piano in 1983, a year before he released his six-time platinum album, Purple Rain.
"This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince's career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016," Prince Estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter said in a statement. "The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano."
The nine tracks include private rehearsal of songs including "Purple Rain," a cover of Joni Mitchell's "A Case Of You" and a rare recording of "Mary Don't You Weep," which will also be featured in the end credits for Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman.
Seven of the nine track on the album will be presented in the same spontaneous live format as they were originally recorded.
The eight-time Grammy winner was tragically found dead at his Paisley Park estate in April 2016. It was later determined he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.
The album is available now to pre-order. For a preview of the album, check out the sample of "Mary Don't You Weep" above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?