Inside Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Super-Private Romance

Watch : Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. 3!

You can run, you can hide, but ultimately there's no escaping Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's love.

Though apparently some of his more amorous fans forget about it when they get close to the "Hero" singer while he's performing, even if the mother of his three children is right...there.

"I love embracing and kissing and just hugging my fans. I like getting close up," the 49-year-old said during a May 8 appearance on Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen. And Kournikova, 42, has told him, "'I always get this look from some of the girls and some of the ladies. Are you okay with it?' It's like, 'Yeah, I'm totally cool. He's on stage.'"

The Grammy winner and the champion tennis player met in late 2001, when Kournikova played Iglesias' love interest in the steamy music video for his hit "Escape." And while there were some things to sort out before they could be together forever...

It was game, set, perfect match.