Beyoncé and Jay Z Show Off Twins Rumi and Sir Carter During On the Run II Tour Kickoff

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour just started and it's already making headlines!

The couple is currently kicking off their stadium tour in Cardiff and fans at the show are posting pics and videos from the epic music event on social media. One major moment from the show? The couple shows off their twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in a concert video!

Social media users have posted images of the couple holding their twin babies, alongside a series of messages, in the concert video. One message reads "love never changes" while another reads "love is universal."

Read

Why the On the Run II Tour Is Jay-Z's Redemption Moment for Beyoncé's Beyhive

It's been a year since the couple welcomed their twins into the world. A month after giving birth, Bey debuted the first photo of Rumi and Sir.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the cute photo on July 13.

Sir and Rumi will celebrate their first birthday in just a couple of days and hopefully Bey and Jay will share more sweet photos of their twins in celebration!

You can check out all of the On the Run II Tour concert dates HERE!

