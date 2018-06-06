Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Gushiest Instagram Moments Revealed

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 2:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson continue to flirt up a storm on social media.

It was just weeks ago that E! news learned that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and the Saturday Night Live star are dating. "It just started and is casual," a source told us in late May.

Since that time, the duo has made their relationship Instagram official, sharing photos together and commenting on each other's posts. Davidson shared the first photo of the couple together on May 30, showing the duo wearing matching Harry Potter robes.

Davidson captioned the picture, "the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."

Read

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Already Talking About Having Kids

The next day, it was Grande's turn to share a couple's photo. The singer posted a picture of Davidson kissing the top of her head along with the caption, "i thought u into my life woah! look at my mind."

Davidson commented on the picture, "the girl who lived."

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Wango Tango 2018, Instagram

Instagram

Over the weekend, Davidson couldn't help but gush over his girlfriend's Wango Tango performance.

The comedian posted a picture of Grande during her performance to his Instagram Story, writing, "are you f--king kidding me!!!?? so f--king lit."

It was also over the weekend that Davidson debuted two tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend. Days later, Davidson gushed over his girlfriend again in response to her British Vogue cover.

"I'm the luckiest contest winner ever," he commented on one of Grande's Instagram posts, to which she replied, "nahhhh i am."

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Instagram

On Wednesday, the couple even (jokingly) talked about having kids!

After Davidson posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry with the caption, "I'm having his kids," Grande commented, "I look so good here."

"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source recently told E! News about the couple's relationship. "They're having a good time." 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Britney Spears

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2017 Grammy Awards

Did Beyoncé and Jay Z Renew Their Vows? New On the Run II Footage Hints at Family Affair

Matt Smith, Lily James

Lily James Talks About Her Future With Matt Smith

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Rumored New Boyfriend: 5 Things to Know About Cooke Maroney

Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama, 2004

Mandy Moore Revisits Her Famous Romances—and Wilmer Valderrama's Lie About Taking Her Virginity

Kendra Wilkinson Live-Tweets Argument With Hank Baskett

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Caught Cuddling on Social Media

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.