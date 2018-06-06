Summer is finally here, can you feel it?!

With the summer months officially here we've been getting into the vacation mode...even if we're not actually getting a work break. When it comes to summer nothing says relaxation like a day at the beach, drinking your favorite cocktail and listening to your go-to anthem.

While we can't help you with the beach location or cocktail part of your summer checklist we can set you up with a killer playlist that will last you all summer long. Selena Gomez's newest song "Back to You" and Drake's "Nice For What" are at the top of our summer playlist and they are only the beginning of a slew of amazing tunes that we've been playing on repeat since June started.