Mandy Moore took a bumpy stroll down her relationship memory lane.

Before she was the star of This Is Us, Moore had been an actress on the rise and a late '90s pop princess. During her earliest years in the spotlight, the star experienced her first "real, true boyfriend" when she started dating fellow 2000s star, Wilmer Valderrama as a teen.

As Moore recalled during an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, she met the That '70s Show star during a photo shoot for a magazine when she was 15 years old in 2000. While the relationship lasted for roughly two years, it was in 2006 that Valderrama told Stern he took her virgiity, leaving the star shocked and hurt.

"The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn't like warm apple pie," he told Stern in an interview at the time. Moore responded to Valderrama's claim in Elle that year, explaining that her ex-boyfriend's remark was "utterly tacky, not even true and it hurt my feelings because I like him."