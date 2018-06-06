Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sing Their Hearts Out in First A Star Is Born Trailer

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 9:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The first trailer for A Star Is Born is here!

The upcoming movie starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is set to hit theaters in October and now we're getting a first full preview of the musical remake. The trailer, dropped on social media Wednesday by the A Star Is Born movie Twitter account, shows Cooper as rockstar Jackson Maine. Cooper, who also directed the film, even sings in the trailer!

The preview also shows Jackson meeting Ally (Lady Gaga) and encouraging her to get up on stage and show off her powerful voice.

It was just last year that Gaga took to social media to express her excitement about her role in the movie.

Read

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Rock Out in the First Set Photo From A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga, instagram

Instagram

"I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of 'A Star is Born' is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The "Million Reasons" singer also took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about her experience making the movie.

"It's a dream come true and an honor to be a part of this incredible movie," she wrote alongside the film's poster. "Bradley Cooper's ability as a director, actor and musician is astounding. I can't wait for people to see this authentic, epic, beautiful love story. It's called 'A Star Is Born,' and I'm beyond thrilled for you to meet Jack and Ally."

Check out the trailer for the movie above!

A Star is Born is set for release on Oct. 5.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Bradley Cooper , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Emma Stone

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Caught Cuddling on Social Media

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

7 Reasons Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Will Always Be Our Favorite Couple

Why Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid's Hookup Isn't Surprising

David Harbour, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stranger Things' David Harbour Reveals He Was Once Committed to a Mental Asylum

Norman Reedus, Helena Christensen

Norman Reedus Reunites With Ex Helena Christensen for Their Son's Graduation

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Adding Frosé to Its Menu This Summer

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.