David Cassidy admitted he didn't have dementia and was still abusing alcohol just weeks before his death.

A&E aired the shocking confession in a trailer for its documentary David Cassidy: The Last Session on June 6.

According to People, the former teen idol called one of the documentary's producers after he fell ill in a recording studio and was rushed to the hospital. It was during this recorded conversation The Partridge Family star admitted the truth.

"There is no sign of me having dementia at this stage of my life," Cassidy said. "It was complete alcohol poisoning. And the fact is, I lied about my drinking."

When asked if he thought his memory loss was related to alcohol, Cassidy confirmed his doctor had told him it was "directly related" to alcoholism.

"You know, I did it to myself, man," he said. "I did it to myself to cover up the sadness and the emptiness."

In addition, Cassidy revealed he had liver disease and that his life had "changed dramatically."

"The first few days I was unconscious and near death," he said. "The last week or so my memory has come back. That's such a blessing. That means I'm cognizant of my surroundings. That I'm alive and it's daytime and I know what day of the week it is."

"Part of alcoholism is lying," Cassidy's Partridge Family costar Danny Bonaduce told People. "When you're an addict, you know you can't be honest with people. You say what you want them to hear. I can't be mad at David for that, but it's still a tragedy."