Love is in the air…well, maybe and it has Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans very excited!

After a few months of being apart it looks like Hadid and Malik could be back together and we're so ready for this romance to be official once more. On Tuesday night, following a red carpet appearance at the premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York City, Hadid shared a photo of herself with her former flame on Instagram Stories. You can't actually see the "PillowTalk" singer's face in the shot, but his blond hair and tattoos are pretty recognizable.

In the photo the two are snuggling up together and although this is the first sighting of the duo back together on social media, it's not the first time they've been spotted spending time together since their March 2018 split. In fact, in April the former lovebirds (who were together for two years) were caught kissing in NYC and from that moment on fans have been buzzing. While nothing is official, signs are pointing to the fact that these two could be getting back together, or rather they could already be back together and it's great news.