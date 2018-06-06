How Kate Spade Hoped to Be Remembered, in Her Own Words

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

While many remember Kate Spade for her fashion empire, the designer hoped it wouldn't be her only lasting legacy.

In a 2002 interview with Glamour, Spade said she wanted to be remembered for her personal attributes in addition to her business savvy. 

"If you're as honest and fair as you can be, not only in business but in life, things will work out," she told the magazine in a recently resurfaced interview. "I hope that people remember me not just a good businesswoman but as a great friend—and a heck of a lot of fun." 

News of Spade's death broke on Tuesday. The designer died of apparent suicide by hanging. She was 55 years old. 

A law enforcement source told E! News the fashion icon's housekeeper found Spade in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment. A note was found at the scene.

The New York Police Department also confirmed Spade was discovered "unconscious" and "unresponsive" and that emergency medical services pronounced her deceased at 10:26 a.m. that day.

In addition, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the death of Spade, also known as Katherine Brosnahan, and accepted her case. Per the spokesperson, a medical examiner will determine if an autopsy is needed. The cause and manner of her death are pending determination.

Watch

Designer Kate Spade Dead at 55

Several celebrities and members of the fashion community have since paid tribute to the designer on social media, including Spade's brother-in-law David Spade. The actor posted an old photo of him and the designer on Instagram.

 

The designer founded her eponymous brand with Andy Spade in 1993. The two then married in 1994. According to Forbes, the couple sold 56% of their brand to Neiman Marcus in 1999 for $34 million and then the remaining shares to Neiman in 2006 for a reported $59 million. Coach completed its acquisition of the brand for $2.4 billion in July 2017.

The fashion icon is survived by her husband Andy and daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City

Carrie Bradshaw's Best Looks of All Time on Sex in the City

ESC: Elaine Welteroth, Aurora James, CFDA 2018

Brother Vellies Designer Aurora James and Elaine Welteroth Are the Ultimate BFFs

Lili Reinhart Shares Which Celebs Inspire Her Fashion

Issa Rae Spills on Hosting the 2018 CFDA Awards

Naomi Campbell Talks 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award

ESC: Olivia Culpo

How Olivia Culpo and Rebecca Minkoff Got Ready for CFDA Awards 2018

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.