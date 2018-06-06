"I didn't even know what I suspected. I just knew that my career had kind of slumped," Sorvino said. "I thought, 'Well, maybe it's my fault. Maybe I've had too many children. I've been pregnant too many times. You know, sometimes you have bad luck. I was like, 'OK, maybe it wasn't meant to be that my career was going to continue at the same level that it had been.'"

"But that morning, to wake up and see Peter Jackson's tweet, that he had blacklisted myself and Ashley Judd based on Harvey's telling him not to work with us—and then Terry Zwigoff came out the next day and said the same thing about Bad Santa—was like a thunderbolt. It was kind of crazy," Sorvino continued. "I was like, 'Oh. So, it was really this malevolent hand that changed the course of my life and my professional horizons?' Look, I still have worked all these years and I've done great projects; some of them have been lower profile, but I'm proud of all of them. I have the most amazing family in the world. I have four of the most beautiful, wonderful children and the most incredible husband...so, everything is going great for us now."

Speaking of Christopher Backus, whom she wed in 2004, she said, "We probably wouldn't have met if I'd done Lord of the Rings, and I wouldn't have had my four beautiful children. At the end of the day, I am fine with everything. But to know that this was done to me rather than it just being fate was kind of world rocking at the time. But right now, I'm really excited to be a part of this movement of #MeToo and Time's Up. I'm working on promoting legislation in California for bills that are among the strongest anti-sexual harassment legislation in the nation." Throughout history, she said, "Men have raped and abused and harassed people weaker than them, people in positions subordinate to them—and I'm not just talking women. I'm talking men, I'm talking children, I'm talking trans people, nonbinary people, LGBTQ people. Forever. Rape has been with us forever." Society is "at the cusp of this moment" where people are "working with men to change the idea of what being a strong man is and how to not do this to people," Sorvino said. "For women and boys and girls to know their rights, all of this will have been worth it in some crazy way. If culture's going to change, and less people will be sexually assaulted because of this movement—and this outcry among millions across the world—then it was all worth it."