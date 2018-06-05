Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 7:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Abby Lee Miller, Court

Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Abby Lee Miller is facing another hurdle in her fight against cancer. 

The Dance Moms star, who was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, took to Instagram on Tuesday with an unfortunate update about her health. After undergoing an MRI, Miller said she was taken into a "quick little emergency surgery." 

She did not specify what the surgery entailed, but said in her post, "I'm in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!" 

"I'm on a tight schedule," Miller added, "shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!! Please keep me in your prayers. I'm grateful for all the well wishes!" 

Photos

Stars Who Cut Their Hair to Support Charity and Loved Ones Battling Cancer

Abby Lee posted the update alongside an image of an IV in her arm. 

Just two weeks ago, the reality TV personality was released from a Southern California halfway house, where she was completing the remainder of her one-year prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. Days ago, Miller said she was beginning her third round of chemotherapy. 

"Happy Friday!!!" Miller captioned a recent social media post. "I should be planning a weekend of fun in the sun at the pool! There's nothing I enjoy more than swimming and a good tan! Instead, I start round 3 of chemo......... another battle that I must win!!!"

Miller has not disclosed details of her treatment plan. 

Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa recently visited her former instructor in the hospital. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Abby Lee Miller , Cancer , Injury And Illness , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Shares Matthew Koma Relationship Update: Has Her Mom Approved?

ESC: Elaine Welteroth, Aurora James, CFDA 2018

Brother Vellies Designer Aurora James and Elaine Welteroth Are the Ultimate BFFs

David Spade

David Spade Breaks His Silence on Kate Spade's Death: "I Still Can't Believe It"

"Legally Blonde 3": Back and Blonder Than Ever?

Michael B. Jordan

Here's Why Michael B. Jordan Only Wants to Audition for Roles Written for White Men

Miss America Ends Swimsuit Competition…#ByeByeBikini

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.