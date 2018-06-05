Kate Spade's Impact on Fashion Through the Years

It's very easy to spot a Kate Spade New York bag.

Without needing heavy logo-embedded prints, designer Kate Spade has an aesthetic that will live on forever. In 1993, the Midwestern writer left her job as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle to design what she felt the market was missing: colorful, utilitarian-inspired handbags. Three years later, the fashion expert was riding her famous bike, complete by a wicker basket, to her first store in the Soho District of New York City. That year, the storefront with bright, artistic displays broke $6 million in sales, as reported by WWD.

Her color palettes and quirky quotes were making New Yorkers smile. And, for those obsessed with accessories, the stark uniqueness of her brand made her customers standout with ease. Soon, she was battling a number of infringement suits to maintain the integrity of her design.