Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Already Talking About Having Kids

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Pete Davidson just made a baby announcement.

On Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live star posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry. Alongside the photo, Davidson joked, "I'm having his kids." In response to the post, Ariana Grande commented, "I look so good here."

Davidson replied to Grande's commented with five drooling face emojis.

This is just the latest social media flirting between the couple, who recently started dating. A source told E! News in late May that the duo's relationship "just started and is casual."

Just days after news broke about their romance, Davidson and Grande made their relationship Instagram official with a Harry Potter-themed photo.

Read

Pete Davidson Gushes Over Ariana Grande's "F--king Lit" Wango Tango Performance

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Instagram

Davidson took to Instagram on May 30 to share a photo of him and Grande wearing matching Harry Potter robes. Davidson can be seen wearing a Gryffindor sweater in the pic while Grande dons a Slytherin one.

"the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Davidson captioned the photo.

Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."

"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source recently told E! News about the couple's relationship. "They're having a good time." 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Instagram

Over the weekend, Davidson debuted two tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend. Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese posted photos of Davidson's tattoos on his Instagram account, showing that the comedian had Grande's initials inked on his right thumb as well as an image of a bunny mask—which the singer wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman—behind his ear.

Hours later, Davidson took to social media to gush over Grande's Wango Tango performance, calling it "so f--king lit."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart

All the Details on Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's Surprise Reunion

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Ciara, Russell Wilson

10 Hollywood Couples Who Prove the Honeymoon Phase Never Has to End

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More on Permanent Honeymoon

Sex and the City, Boyfriends, Chris Noth, John Corbett, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ron Livingston

Twenty Years Later, Who Do You Think Carrie Bradshaw Should've Ended Up With?

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 304

Nikki Bella Finds Flowers and a Love Letter From John Cena After Their Breakup on Total Bellas

Danielle Maltby, Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello

Danielle Maltby "Blindsided" After Paul Calafiore and Cara Maria Hookup Rumors Surface

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.