The MTV Movie & TV Awards are all about honoring the best scenes and actors in both film and television with well-deserved trophies and applause. The real reason however, that we tune in each year is for the Best Kiss award. Don't judge us, you know you do the same thing!

Over the years, there have been a lot of amazing winners—and amazing recreations of the scene-winning kisses—that we will never forget.

For example, remember when Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won for The Notebook in 2005? McAdams ran into Gosling's arms and he held her up as they kissed and to this day we can't stop thinking about it. Side note: he had gum in his mouth and we're somehow alright with it!

Another memorable kiss, or rather kisses, was all of those different years that Twilight won big and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson refused to kiss. It was beyond frustrating and yet they continued to do it year after year.

This year we're definitely hoping the couple who takes home the prize actually recreates their TV or movie magic on stage and seal it with a kiss. It really is why we watch, so fingers crossed it happens!

Now that we've looked at a few of the past winners let's see who is in the running for Best Kiss this year. For starters, there are a few couples from both the TV and from the movie world, so it's really anyone's game.

KJ Apa and Camila Mendes could easily take home the title for their continually hot hookups as Archie and Veronica on Riverdale. Or, Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni AKA Jane and Rafael from Jane the Virgin could win it all. Fans are having to say goodbye to Jane the Virgin after season five, so maybe winning Best Kiss would ease that pain...at least a little bit.

There are also a few newer faces and younger stars up for the coveted kiss award this year. Millie Bobby Brown (as Eleven) smooched Finn Wolfhard (as Mike) on Stranger Things and since the series is known for winning at award shows we could see them earning this prize as well.

Plus, Brown and Wolfhard have won over our hearts in both the first and second seasons of the Netflix show so they have a lot of fans rooting for them.

The two young actors are however up against two serious movie loves that have had fans cheering for a while now. For starters, Olivia Cook (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade) in Ready Player One are up for the award and their chemistry is hard to miss.

Love, Simon's Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram) are also in the star-packed category. With so much love for this movie—from fans and celebs alike—we're thinking these two could be the ones to beat...unless you're more of CW fan and are voting for Riverdale.

The time has come for you to cast your vote for this year's Best Kiss award. Will you be rooting for a CW Show or a Netflix series? Or are you more of a movie romance fan?

Pick the couple you think should win this honor and tune for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18 at 9 p.m. on MTV to see who wins.

