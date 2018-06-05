Members from every corners of the Hollywood and fashion communities are mourning the untimely death of beloved and renowned designer Kate Spade today.

The celebrated fashion mogul was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. According to a law enforcement source, the 55-year-old was found dead by her housekeeper and apparently hung herself in her bedroom. A note was found at the scene. The New York Police Department has also confirmed that Spade was discovered unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday.

In the wake of Spade's tragic passing, fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and praise Spade for the impact she and her designs had on their lives.