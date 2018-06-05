Kate Spade Found Dead at 55 After Apparent Suicide

Designer Kate Spade has passed away at the age of 55.

The fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. The NYPD tells E! News that Kate was discovered unconscious, unresponsive. EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday.

A law enforcement source tells E! News that Kate was found in the bedroom of the Park Ave. apartment, apparent suicide by hanging. She was hung by a scarf. Her housekeeper found her and a note was found at the scene. Her husband, Andy Spade, was home at the time.

Kate launched the brand Kate Spade with Andy in January of 1993. Since that time, the brand has grown into one of the most beloved design houses in the fashion industry. A year after Kate and Andy launched the brand, the couple tied the knot in 1994.

Andy, 55, is the brother of actor David Spade.