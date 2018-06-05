Dunder Miflin has lost a beloved security guard.

Hugh Dane, the actor famous as of late for his portrayal of Hank the Security Guard, has passed away. The star was 75 years old.

According to the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center, which hosted a celebration of life event in honor of Dane, the actor passed away on May 16. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown.

Meanwhile, his famous co-stars have taken to the Internet to share their thoughts and memories of the beloved actor.

Mindy Kalingcalled Dane one of the funniest actors "ever." "I loved writing and acting with him," she reminisced on Twitter.