Issa Rae Gets Real About Confidence and On-Screen Representation

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Issa Rae, Cosmopolitan

Jason Kim for Cosmopolitan

Don't let the name of Issa Rae's HBO hit fool you. While she created and stars in a show called Insecure, the 33-year-old actress is anything but.

"Confidence comes from knowing your sh-t is good," she tells Cosmopolitan for its July 2018 issue. "I'm for sure confident when it comes to work and trying to fulfill my dreams. Socially, the confidence has teetered, but that's growing as I'm coming into who I am."

Now entering her third season, Rae has received high praise for her role as Issa Dee. In fact, she's received two Golden Globe nominations in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for a Musical or Comedy category. 

But for Rae, it's not just about the awards. It's also about the representation of women of color on-screen. 

"I prioritize making dark-skinned women desirable," she tells the magazine. "You don't see a lot of dark-skin representation. That's been overlooked. Also, seeing them as beautiful, in addition to desirable, which are two very different things."

Read

CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

Issa Rae, Cosmopolitan

Jason Kim for Cosmopolitan

In her cover shoot for Cosmopolitan, Rae wears a colorful dress by Thornton Bregazzi. She also dazzles in a yellow ensemble by Cushnie et Ochs and earrings by Laura Constantine.

When it comes to her own personal style, Rae likes to stay true to herself and not worry about what people think. Just yesterday, the actress hosted the CFDA Awards and wore a glittering blue gown with a belt that read "Every N**** Is a Star." 

"I'm going to look how I want to look—it's going to be on my own terms," she told the magazine. "If people criticize my look, it really does not matter to me. It's about how I feel."

To read more of Rae's interview, check out Cosmopolitan's July issue.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Issa Rae , Cosmopolitan , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sex and the City fashion trends

7 Trends Carrie Bradshaw Made Famous on Sex and the City We Still Can't Get Over 20 Years Later

Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

CFDA Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, CFDA 2018

CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Addresses Her Critics While Accepting 2018 CFDA Influencer Award

Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

CFDA Awards 2018: Gigi Hadid Wears a Catsuit and More Fashion Risk Takers

Issa Rae, CFDA 2018

CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.