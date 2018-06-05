Jesse Williams Hits Back Against Ex-Wife's Request for Increased Child Support

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 5:27 AM

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drake-Lee

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee's bitter divorce battle continues. 

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star asks his ex-wife's request for increased child support be denied. Earlier this year, the couple was granted joint custody of their two children, Sadie Williams, 4, and Maceo Williams, 2.

Williams, who currently pays Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support, states in the documents that she "exaggerates many of our expenses and the children's needs, while also lumping her personal expenses as expenses for the children."

The actor says his former spouse has inflated their children's financial demands, including her request for $25,000 per month in college savings. 

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Williams states in the documents, "We agreed that our children should live a simple life without wasting money on extravaganza," citing Ikea furniture, home-cooked meals and low-cost family gatherings as proof of their lifestyle. 

Additionally, the 36-year-old volunteers to pay 100 percent of the children's private school tuition. 

"A constant theme throughout our divorce proceedings has been Aryn marginalizing me as a father and frustrating my custodial timeshare with the children," Williams adds in the documents. "Aryn continues to engage in this type of behavior and punish me for having a career and working hard to provide for our family." 

Williams and Drake-Lee split after five years of marriage in April 2017. Meanwhile, multiple outlets report Jesse is currently dating sports anchor Taylor Rooks

E! News has reached out to both Williams and Drake-Lee's attorneys for comment. 

