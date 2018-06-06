Brie and Nikki Bella's "Chemistry Is Off" During Wrestling Practice on Total Bellas: "It Just Feels Weird"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Out of sync.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are struggling to connect during wrestling practice in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, which isn't a surprise as both WWE stars have a lot going on.

Not only is Nikki struggling with issues regarding her neck, but Brie is getting used to wrestling now that she's a mom. These factors are clearly messing with the Bella Twins' chemistry.

While staging their fight for Royal Rumble 2018, Brie accuses Nikki of being "really tight." Despite Brie's suggestion that her sister "just go with it," Nikki struggles to get on board with the routine.

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Total Bellas 304

E!

"This is my thing," Nikki notes while briefly stopping practice. "I'm trying to avoid this because of my neck. I don't need to take this stuff."

"You're not! We go in gentle," Brie reminds her twin.

Sadly, the practice doesn't take a turn for the better, with Nikki even snapping that she's "the one who has been wrestling."

"I feel like our timing and our chemistry is off," Nikki expresses in a confessional with Brie.

In an attempt to lighten the mood, John Cena's on-again/off-again flame jokes that newer mom Brie just can't "keep up" with her.  

"There are so many different things going on with our bodies, and necks," Brie admits to the camera. "It just feels weird. I feel like I'm a little off."

"Brie mode is off," the mother of one concludes.

Watch the tense face off between Nikki and Bella above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Wrestling , Family , Top Stories , WWE
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Botched, Bryan 417

Britney Spears Impersonator and Aspiring Alien Pow Wow About Plastic Surgery on Botched!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Post-it Note Breakup

16 OMG Moments From Sex and the City We Still Can't Get Over

Carrie Underwood, 2018 ACM Awards

The 2018 CMT Awards' Performance Lineup Is Here…Who Are You Tuning in to Watch?

Chantel Jeffries

Fashion Police

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Vote for Your Favorite Country Couple Before They Hit the 2018 CMT Awards' Red Carpet

Botched, Brittany 417

Botched Patient's Short-Term Breast Valve Gets a Long-Term Stay and Dr. Terry Dubrow Is Shocked!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.