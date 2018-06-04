CFDA Awards 2018: Gigi Hadid Wears a Catsuit and More Fashion Risk Takers

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 5:56 PM

Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Wearing a conversation-starting ensemble on the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards red carpet is the goal.

Like the Met Gala, an invite in itself acts as a nod to the invitee's style reign. Thus, in accepting the invitation, the celebrity is somewhat agreeing to demonstrate their standout fashion sense on the red carpet. And, if the celeb is aiming for an icon-level look, they have to take a risk. 

Past winners of the CFDA Icon Award, like Rihanna and Beyoncé, are very good taking risks and wearing garments with a shock value, as they always have major payoff. Case in point: Rihanna's 2014 naked dress.

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

This year, celebrities like Gigi Hadid stepped up to the (fashion) plate, but now it's your turn to decide whether their look was a hit or miss.

Check out the stars that took a major risk on the red carpet below!

Stacey Bendet, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Stacey Bendet

The Alice & Olivia designer takes contrasting prints to the max with this colorful garment.

Whoopi Goldberg, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

The View host's monochrome look, created by Christian Siriano, includes '80s-inspired sleeves, a wide-brimmed hat and matching buttons.

Dylan Lauren, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dylan Lauren

How do we feel about the Dylan's Candy Bars paneled dress?

Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The model stuns in a graphic catsuit. Do you love it?

Devon Windsor, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

The model takes a risk by choosing a simple LBD to the fashion event. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model's top takes asymmetry to the extreme. Is this Altuzarra top the beginning of a new trend?

RELATED ARTICLE: 8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna Has One Regret About Her Groundbreaking 2014 CFDA Naked Dress

