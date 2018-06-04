by Billy Nilles | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 1:19 PM
You guys, we are totally bugging.
Why? Because Paramount Network just released the midseason trailer for Lip Sync Battle and when the hit series finally returns with new episodes on Thursday, June 14, we'll be treated to a face-off between American Woman co-stars Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari. And Silverstone is pulling out all the stops for her big performance, a lip sync of Iggy Azalea's "Fancy." If you'll recall, the music video for "Fancy" saw Azalea perfectly recreate looks and scenes from Silverstone's seminal 1995 high school comedy Clueless. And that only means one thing...
Alicia Silverstone is Cher Horowitz once more!
While Suvari will more than hold her own with what looks like an incredible performance of Deee-Lite's cult classic "Groove Is in the Heart"—dressed as the Queen of Hearts, no less—we're literally gagging over the idea of seeing Silverstone rock that patented yellow plaid ensemble once more. And so is Chrissy Tiegen. "Modern-day Cher," she gushes in the clip. "This is amazing!"
This new batch of episodes looks like all kinds of incredible, with a face-off between Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer (in her best Britney Spears "Oops" red catsuit) and Melissa Gorga, Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger, and Bachelor Nation alumni Ben Higgins and Rachel Lindsay.
Check out the trailer above and let us know which performance has you most excited on Twitter at @eonlineTV. And expect a big "As if!" from us if it's anything other than Silverstone's. Just saying...
Lip Sync Battle returns on Thursday, June 14 at 10:30 p.m. on Paramount Network.
