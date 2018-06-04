Channing Tatum Announces Magic Mike Live Is Coming to London

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 11:39 AM
Pack your bags because Magic Mike Live is coming to London!
Channing Tatum broke the news on Sunday after a group of Magic Mike Live dancers performed a routine on Britain's Got Talent.
"These guys that you just saw perform here are from my show Magic Mike Live. But, the thing is, they're not from the Vegas production. They are from the London production," the 38-year-old actor told the audience. "That's right! Magic Mike Live is coming to London at the Hippodrome Casino in November. So get your seats before they're gone."
The 21 Jump Street star then shared the news on Instagram along with photos of his crew.
Did you catch us on #BritainsGotTalent? We're delighted to announce that @ChanningTatum ’s brand-new production of #MagicMikeLive is coming to London. Guaranteed to be the most empowering and exhilarating show of 2018, book now for an unforgettable night ! #MagicMikeLDN
A post shared by Magic Mike (@magicmikeliveldn) on
Our boys bringing the heat to Piccadilly Circus ... 🔥🔥 #MagicMikeLDN
A post shared by Magic Mike (@magicmikeliveldn) on
The announcement comes two years after the actor announced the debut of Magic Mike Live Las Vegas. It also comes six years after Tatum starred in the film that started it all: Magic Mike.
Magic Mike Live London begins Nov. 10, 2018. Fans can book their tickets online.
Can't wait until then? Watch the trailer for a steamy sneak peek.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Sara Gilbert on Roseanne Cancellation: "I'm Sad for the People Who Lost Their Jobs...I Do Stand Behind the Decision"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?