Mon., Jun. 4, 2018
It's about time someone cast Sophia Bush in an animated film!
The raspy voiced actress plays Voyd in Disney- Pixar's Incredibles 2, debuting in theaters nationwide June 15. Bush sat down with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester today, where she shared the story of how she learned she'd been cast in the highly anticipated sequel.
"I screamed. I was actually at lunch with a friend. I never check e-mail; it's like a thing that I'm sort of famous sin my inner circle for. So, I got a text message saying, 'Open your e-mail right now!' I was like, 'OK...' So, I did. There was a letter—like an old-fashioned, beautiful letter that has all the Incredibles characters on the bottom—and it's from Brad Bird, who's the writer and the director, asking me to be in Incredibles 2. I screamed out loud," she said. "Everyone in the restaurant turned and I was like, 'Hey! Hi! It's fine. This is why I can't have nice things.' I was beside myself. It's my favorite animated movie ever made, so to be in the sequel is huge!"
(Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk and Isabella Rossellini were also cast as new characters.)
Bush kept her involvement in the sequel a secret for "months."
"I found out in October," she recalled, "and I recorded in December for the first time."
The actress was allowed to tell her family and friends about her role sometime around the holidays late last year. "I knew that if I told anybody, aside from the friend I was with when I found out, I would tell everybody," Bush said. "So, I kept my mouth shut for a very long time!"
