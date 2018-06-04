Shakira Kicks Off El Dorado World Tour

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Xavi Menos

Shakira El Dorado World Tour is off to a great start! 

The star hit the stage for the first show of her highly anticipated world tour and we've got the photos to prove just how epic it was. 

The "Chantaje" singer's opening show took place at the Barclay Card Arena in Hamburg, Germany and by August she'll hit the states starting with a show in Chicago. 

Jun. 5 – Koln, Germany – LANXESS Arena

Jun. 7 – Merksem (Antwrpen), Belgium – Sportpaleis

Jun. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Jun. 11 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Jun. 13, 14 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Jun. 17 – Munchen, Germany – Olympiahalle

Jun. 19 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Jun. 21 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum Jun. 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jun. 24 – Bordeaux, France – Bordeaux Arena

Jun. 25 – Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena

Jun. 28 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Jun. 30 – Bilbao, Spain – BEC

Jul. 1 – A Coruna, Spain - Coliseum da Coruna

Jul. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Jul. 6, 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi

Aug. 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesers

Aug. 7 – Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre

Aug. 9 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

Aug. 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Centre

Aug. 14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Aug. 15 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T

Aug. 17, 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug. 24 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug. 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Aug. 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Aug. 31 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sep. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand

Sep. 5 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Sep. 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Her hips don't lie

making her way to the states

Xavi Menos

message to her fans

First time touring with her sons 

the last show

Xavi Menos

making her way to the states

Shakira won't hit the United States until August for her show in Chicago. 

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Xavi Menos

She's back and better than ever

The mother of two had to delay her tour several times after revealing that she had suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage.

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Xavi Menos

message to her fans

"To my dear fans and friends, I wanted to write one more letter to express my gratitude to all of you for the immeasurable love and support that you have sent me these past few weeks. You have made me feel that my voice is not only mine but also yours, and that it has a purpose. There were times when your prayers and messages of affection and encouragement along with those of my family were the only thing buoying my spirits," Shakira wrote in a statement posted on her website last year. 

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Xavi Menos

First time touring with her sons

"This is another real challenge that I have ahead of me because it's the first time that I'm going to be touring with two kids," Shakira told E! News. "I'm going to take them for most of the tour, I'm going to take it one step at a time and try to figure it out as I go." 

 

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Xavi Menos

the last show

You can catch the end of the El Dorado World Tour on September 6 in San Jose, CA. 

Shakira & Gerard Piqué's Family Album

Will you be catching the El Dorado World Tour? Sound off in the comment section below: 

