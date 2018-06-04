When it comes to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's split, Kourtney Kardashian is not surprised.

The 19-year-old model recently broke up with her 35-year-old reality star beau of roughly a year after he allegedly cheated on her. "Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around," a source told E! News over the weekend. "She couldn't take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behavior. It's very up and down."

In the midst of Disick's personal drama, he and Kardashian ran into each other at their daughter Penelope's joint 5th birthday party with cousin North Weston Sunday.

"Scott was there and he and Kourtney are fine," a source told E! News. "Kourtney could care less about Scott's personal life and is focused on Scott being a good dad and that's it." The exes share sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, in addition to Penelope.