Disney Princesses Meet Vanellope von Schweetz in Wreck It Ralph 2 Trailer

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's a new Disney Princess in town.

In the new trailer for Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) ventures into the uncharted world of the internet with her BFF Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly). Upon her arrival, she spots characters from Big Hero 6, Cars, Dumbo, The Good Dinosaur, Iron Man, The Muppet Show, Star Wars, Up and Wall-E—just to name a few. "Oh, come on!" she complains. "Princesses and cartoon characters! Barf!" Before long, a trio of Stromtroopers notice Vanellope and tell her, "You're coming with us, kid!" Naturally, she runs away—only to find herself in a "restricted area" with the Disney Princesses.

To her surprise, Vanellope winds up in the company of Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Anna (Kristen Bell), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), Cinderella (Jennifer Hale), Aurora (Kate Higgins), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Merida (Kelly MacDonald), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore ), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Belle (Paige O'Hara), Snow White (Katherine Von Till) and Mulan (Ming-Na Wen). "Ladies," she explains, "I'm a princess, too!"

"Do you have magic hair?" Rapunzel wonders.

"Magic hands?" Elsa asks.

"Do animals talk to you?" Cinderella asks.

"Were you poisoned?" Snow White asks.

"No!" Vanellope tells the four princesses.

Read

All of the Disney Princesses' Wardrobes, Ranked

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Disney

"Cursed?" Aurora and Tiana wonder, before Belle and Rapunzel ask, "Kidnapped or enslaved?"

"No! Are you guys OK?" Vanellope asks the group. "Should I call the police?"

"Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big strong man showed up?" Rapunzel asks. Finally, Vanellope replies, "Yes!" Annoyed, she wonders, "What is up with that?"

In unison, the group shouts, "She is a princess!"

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 opens in theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in Talks to Return for Legally Blonde 3

Florida Georgia Line

Celebrate Florida Georgia Line's Upcoming Las Vegas Residency By Voting for Your Favorite Music Video From the Duo Now

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Jokes She Still Has Pregnancy Cravings 6 Months After Giving Birth

Kourtney Kardashian

What Kourtney Kardashian Thinks of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Split

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, 2017 Emmys

Dolly Parton Gets Netflix Anthology Series and We Can Only Hope it Leads to a 9 to 5 Reunion on Grace and Frankie

John Cena, CinemaCon

John Cena Changes His Mind About Having Kids With Nikki Bella: "I Would Love to Be a Dad"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.