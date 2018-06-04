Mirror bitch is back and she's not going anywhere.

In the above delightful sneak peek of Insecure season three, Issa Rae's character, also named Issa, returns for a mirror conversation fans have come to know and love. She's interrupted by…well, wouldn't that be a spoiler? Click play on the sneak peek to see what happens next.

Insecure returns for a third season on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 p.m. on HBO. Along with Rae, the series stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Y'lan Noel, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales. For its third season, Insecure is paired with Ballers, the Dwayne Johnson comedy. HBO renewed the two shows last summer.