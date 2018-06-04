This Insecure Season 3 Teaser With Issa Rae and "Mirror Bitch" Is Delightful

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 7:27 AM

Mirror bitch is back and she's not going anywhere.

In the above delightful sneak peek of Insecure season three, Issa Rae's character, also named Issa, returns for a mirror conversation fans have come to know and love. She's interrupted by…well, wouldn't that be a spoiler? Click play on the sneak peek to see what happens next.

Insecure returns for a third season on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 p.m. on HBO. Along with Rae, the series stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Y'lan Noel, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales. For its third season, Insecure is paired with Ballers, the Dwayne Johnson comedy. HBO renewed the two shows last summer.

2018 Summer TV Worth Getting Excited About

"We're thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate," Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, said in a statement. "We're so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows."

Rae created Insecure with Larry Wilmore and is an executive producer alongside Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Dayna Lynne North and Jim Kleverweis.

The second season of Insecure ended with an episode split a month in the lives of Issa, Molly and Lawrence. Issa's segment ended with a proposal from Lawrence and a look into their future together…except it was all a fantasy. Lawrence never proposed and instead of moving in with her brother, Issa moved in with Daniel.

Now, get ready for August 12.

