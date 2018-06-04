West continued, "I had never been diagnosed 'til I was like 39 years old." When asked by the interview what he meant by diagnosed, the star clarified, "diagnosed with a mental condition."

"I think everybody got something," West continued candidly. "But, like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower." On his track "Yikes," West rapped, "That's my bipolar shit, n---a what/That's my superpower, n---a ain't no disability/I'm a superhero! I'm a superhero!"

In addition to addressing his mental health, the rapper also revealed that he completely redid the album after his headline-making interview on TMZ and honed in on the words. As fans now know, he referenced his controversial comment about slavery on his track, "Wouldn't Leave," rapping, "I said, 'Slavery a choice.' They say, 'How, Ye?'/Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day."

While that bar made headlines, there was another that West didn't ultimately want to include. As he also revealed in his interview with Big Boy TV, "I took a bar off the album. It was just too sensitive. It was about that topic."