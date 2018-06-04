John Mayer: Jennifer Lawrence Wants Nothing to Do With Me

John Mayer is looking for love—and Andy Cohen is no help at all.

In honor of the host's 50th birthday, the "New Light" singer made a surprise appearance on Cohen's late-night show Sunday. During the after-show, Mayer turned the tables and put Cohen in the hot seat. At one point, he said, "You have a lot of friends who, without you, would want nothing to do with me—and I find that exciting! You know what I mean? You're friends with Jennifer Lawrence, who just doesn't want anything to do with me. Look, I don't have the world's greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships, so it's amazing to watch your friends humor me on a friend level, but also keep a fair distance from me. It's really, really fun, because if you are someone who cares about your image—and you take this job because it looks right, you don't take that job—dating John Mayer at this point is conceptually just sort of a no-no. So, it's really fun to get to hang out with your friends—A-list star friends—who otherwise would be highly uncomfortable sitting around me. And I want to thank you for that."