6 Celebrity Weddings So Luxurious They Lasted All Weekend

Many brides dream of their perfect wedding, but who says the celebration needs to be limited to just one day?

From lavish rehearsal dinners to delicious farewell brunches, there are plenty of opportunities to keep the party going all weekend long.

Here are six celebrity couples who turned their big day into a big wedding weekend.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Before tying the knot in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014, Kardashian and West celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a trip to Paris. The pre-wedding festivities included an intimate brunch hosted by Valentino Garavani, a lavish dinner at the Palace of Versailles and a "last supper" with Kardashian's closest girlfriends.