by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 6:00 AM
As much fun as it is to watch actual episodes of The Bachelorette, there's really nothing like that season trailer that comes at the end of the premiere.
The trailer for Becca Kufrin's season was no different, and we gasped multiple times. Becca in tears on a bed! A secret virgin! Heartbreak! An ambulance! Sure, much of it is probably not quite what it seems, but we're still suckers for a good promo, which is why we had Becca weigh in on some of the most dramatic (or ridiculous) moments when she paid us a visit at E! News.
"I mean, you'll get everything this season," she says. "You'll get the drama, you get the tears, you get the happiness, you get the laughter."
While Becca teases that she goes on quite the roller coaster of a journey, she also has a bit to say about one of the premiere's most...memorable...guys.
"Jordan is Jordan and he owns who he is," she says of the Zoolander-referencing male model Jordan. "I honestly have never met anyone quite like him."
For more from Becca, including why she's crying about someone making her feel the same way Arie made her feel when he dumped her last season of The Bachelor, click play above!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
